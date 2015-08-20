What is speaker burn-in?

Scanning through the literature, I've found a few particularly well-executed tests that have, indeed, found changes in driver properties over a period of burn-in – but the changes are miniscule; so miniscule that only those with well-trained ears are likely to notice a difference, and then only a minor one.

This is really important to note: even though burn-in appears to have a physical effect on the drivers, it's not going to have the level of effect that so many forum members purport it to. So, why do people say that it does?

Well, I think it comes down to two main reasons: unless someone has two sets of speakers or headphones – one brand new, one already burned in – there's no way for them to compare the two. They instead have to rely on a sonic memory that is days old. It's hard enough comparing two similar sounds separated by seconds, so the idea that someone can definitively say that this new sound is superior to one they heard days ago is quite a stretch.

The other reason is that your auditory system (that is, the complex processing machines that convert sound into information interpreted by your brain) will grow used to a set of speakers' or headphones' sonic signature over time. I've had headphones that sounded terrible when I first got them, but grew better (indeed, superb) over time. Burn in, surely! Nope: they were second hand. It's just that my previous headphones were quite bassy, and these were quite bright, and my brain didn't enjoy the change.

This won't stop a hoard of believers from filling up forums with anecdotes reinforcing their beliefs. And besides, what's the harm? You only defer your use of the headphones/speakers by a few days, and you may just have a better product at the end of it.

Indeed, it looks like there can be no consensus. So, let's take a look at what some of the tests have concluded and allow you to pick your side on this endless debate.