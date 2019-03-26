Apple Watch 4 owners in Europe to finally get a key feature in watchOS 5.2 update

One of the biggest selling points of the Apple Watch 4 may be accessible for the first time in the UK and other European countries in the near future.

The ECG (electrocardiogram) monitor on the Apple Watch 4 has so far only been available to those in the US, but a hint within the iOS 12.2 update suggests the company will be ready to release it elsewhere very soon.

According to MacRumors, a number of Apple Watch 4 owners in the UK have had the feature mentioned within the iPhone Health app after updating to the latest version of iOS 12, strongly hinting that it's coming to the UK.

Additionally, documentation in the About menu says the "ECG app is available on Apple Watch Series 4 with watchOS 5.2, paired with iPhone 5s or later with iOS 12.2 or later" in non-US regions, further hinting that it's coming.

Those in the US were able to gain access to the feature with watchOS 5.1.2, which came out in December last year.

Exactly when watchOS 5.2 will be launching or what countries will gain access to the ECG feature are currently unclear, but it had been heavily suggested Apple would focus on Europe after the US got the update.

How much longer other regions will have to wait is unknown. We hope to get an update on progress for markets such as India and Australia in the coming weeks.

The long wait has been down to regulatory issues for the feature, but it seems Apple may have now overcome them for its first market outside of the US.