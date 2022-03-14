Apple TV 4K just became a better travel companion

Audio player loading…

If you’ve had a hard time connecting your Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K to your hotel room’s Wi-Fi, you’ll want to pay special attention to the latest tvOS 15.4 update.

The update, which became available alongside iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, allows tvOS devices to connect to networks that need additional sign-in steps, like hotels and college dorms.

You’ll need to download the latest update (easily done by going into the settings and searching for updates) and you’ll need to have your iPhone with you to facilitate the login.

It’s something that Roku and Amazon Fire TV have had for a while now, so it’s nice to see Apple catching up to its competitors in the compatibility department.

Analysis: Just make sure you bring your iPhone with you

The only downside to the latest update is that it does require you to have your phone nearby to help login, which is admittedly a mild inconvenience.

It also makes the Apple TV 4K a bit more locked into Apple’s ecosystem - a stark contrast to some of the egalitarian streaming devices like the Roku Premiere and Amazon Fire TV Stick that play nice with all mobile devices.

That last fact could prevent hotels from scooping up Apple TVs for use in their rooms - as doing so might exclude Android users - but it does seem legitimately helpful for tvOS users looking to bring their streaming devices with them on the road.