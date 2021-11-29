Apple switches on its AirPower device yet again - but with a difference

Many of us would not remember AirPower - a wireless charging mat that Apple had announced alongside the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X - which happened to be their first devices to support wireless charging. This gadget received a quiet burial in 2019, though a tipster did suggest that the company had revived the idea.

A report on 91Mobiles quotes a wire agency newsletter to claim that Apple could may bring the multi-device charger back on the development table, given that it has made no bones about wanting to wirelessly charge all its portable devices. In fact, the report says this could be a precursor to a technology that could eventually help Apple devices charge one another.

Another effort? Or just a false alarm

Having withdrawn the AirPower in March 2019, Apple's senior VP of hardware Dan Riccio had apologized to customers stating that the device did not match with their high standards of performance. But, in June 2020, a tipster claimed to have images of the charging pad, which eventually turned out to be faked ones.

Now, we see a revival of the talks around the charge pad in Mark Gurman's latest "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg where he claims that from Apple believes that the multi-device charger would "charge each other" through both short and long-distance wireless charging technologies.

Of course, even when announcing the shutdown of AirPower, Riccio had mentioned that Apple would get back to it some time. "We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward," he had said in his statement in 2019.

What went wrong with AirPower?

Quite simply they didn't work the way Apple expected them to. For starters, original AirPower prototypes had a heating problem, due to the presence of 20 charging coils inside a small space.

Designers found no solution to manage overheating and eventually ran the project cold. Though the company never officially confirmed this bit of information, it looks likely that things went southward for this reason alone.

Thereafter, Jon Prosser, who had leaked accurate stuff around Apple devices, claimed that AirPower had gone off Apple's device schedule for 2021. However, we did get the iPhone 12 with MagSafe wireless charging tech, indicating that Apple was on a different route.

While Android had brought in wireless charging years ago, Apple wanted to create its own spin on the tech and customizing it for their own products. AirPower was not about charging multiple devices, but about a charging environment that allowed the devices to communicate and manage power consumption between them.

Today we have various Qi or MagSafe chargers available for Apple devices that can charge latest iPhones but it would be tough to imagine that Apple would sit silently when one of their pet projects go awry.

The short-range and the long-range wireless charging device for all Apple devices has already tested, maybe now is the time when the company will shift towards its major devices can charge each other. Apple's iPhones and iPads have been rumored to feature reverse wireless charging since 2017, but the wait continues.

