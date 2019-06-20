Apple puts 15-inch, mid-2015 MacBook Pro batteries under voluntary recall

If you have a 15-inch MacBook Pro from 2015, you might be owed a battery replacement from Apple, as they've been placed under a voluntary recall.

Certain 2015 MacBook Pro models have a battery issue which can cause them to overheat and potentially cause a safety risk, according to Apple. However, this flaw doesn't seem to affect every MacBook Pro from that year, so the Cupertino company has set up a web page so you can check to see whether your model is affected.

If you want to find out whether your MacBook Pro is affected, simply click the Apple logo in the top left corner of your screen and select "About This Mac." If yours says "MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015)," you may be affected by this flaw. If this is the case, just enter your serial number in the page linked above, and if your battery is at risk, Apple will replace it free of charge.

My MacBook Pro exploded today during normal use. No injuries, luckily. Some damage to the house. Could have been worse - good thing I wasn’t on a plane.Very curious to see how @Apple responds.@MacRumors @TechCrunch @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/pjmpv5Mx9bMay 29, 2019

Why you should Apple up on this regardless

This flaw doesn't affect newer MacBooks, so if you've recently bought one of the new MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar, you should be safe.

We're not sure exactly how severe of a risk this issue poses, but if this does affect your model, you may as well take Apple up on the offer of a new battery – better safe than sorry, after all. Plus, you're getting a fresh battery at full capacity.

There was a video that went viral on Twitter, spotted by MacRumors , of a MacBook Pro that caught on fire due to an apparent battery failure. It's not clear if the two cases are related, but we'd take Apple up on the replacement regardless.