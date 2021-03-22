Apple discontinues more iMac models ahead of rumored M1 refresh

It looks like Apple could be planning to release its first M1 iMacs sooner than expected, as yet more Intel-powered models have been given the chop.

MacRumours reports that the 512GB and 1TB SSD have disappeared from the 21.5-inch iMac's page on the Apple website. Those options were previously greyed out but now appear to be gone for good, with Apple only leaving a 256GB SSD and a 1TB Fusion Drive as the only options for customers.

This comes just days after Apple officially discontinued the iMac Pro. The machine is no longer being listed on Apple’s website, with the company instead advising buyers to go for its top-spec 27-inch iMac model instead.

This adds yet more weight to the rumors that Apple is gearing up to launch its first iMacs powered by its in-house ARM-based Apple Silicon.

There’s no word yet on exactly what chip Apple will be using for its next iMac range, though it's safe to assume at least one of the new iMac models will arrive with a second-generation Apple M1 processor.

According to rumors, this could arrive in the form of the so-called "M1X", which will allegedly be a 12-core CPU that delivers a significant performance boost compared to the original 8-core M1 chip.

Speculation also suggests that by ditching Intel, Apple could be free to make some major design changes to its all-in-one machines. The company plans to slim down iMacs dramatically by moving to a flat back rather than the current curved one, according to reports, with 2021 iMacs set to feature a design more akin to that of the Pro Display XDR.

While early rumors suggested Apple’s first M1-powered iMacs could debut as soon as this month, it’s now being suggested that an October launch is on the cards. However, this movement on the Apple website suggests new models could be coming sooner rather than later.