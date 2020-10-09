Apple AirTags pushed to 2021? This leaker says they won't appear with the new iPhone

Apple's next big product reveal is set for next week - October 13, to be exact - and the company is expected to be unveiling the iPhone 12, but a new leak suggests the long-rumored Apple AirTags won't be in tow.

Apple AirTags are expected to be location tracking devices that you can attach to your belongings such as your bag or your car keys, and then they'll integrate with Find My iPhone to help you track down those items if they're lost.

The product has been rumored since early 2019, and we've even seen official Apple materials reference the name since then. Some sources expected them to land alongside the iPhone 12, but Jon Prosser - a tech leaker - has said he now doesn't expect them.

Previously, Prosser had suggested the devices would be landing at the October event but it now seems his sources are saying they'll be pushed back to March next year.

Apple often hosts tech launches around the month of March, but it didn't do so in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. That may change next year, or the company could be set to host a virtual launch.

So, about AirTags.This one hurts my heart...I’m being told that Apple has pushed back the announcement and launch of AirTags to March of 2021. 😳 https://t.co/xtUvCAFmoE pic.twitter.com/DIUlcp01XyOctober 9, 2020

Prosser's information on recent Apple launches hasn't been entirely accurate, with him claiming the Apple Watch 6 and new iPad Air 4 were set to be announced on September 8.

In fact those devices were unveiled a week later during a livestream hosted by the company, so take this information with a pinch of salt, but Prosser's information has been right in the past.

An exact reason for why Apple AirTags are taking so long to be announced hasn't been made clear in leaks and rumors, but if this latest leak is right, it looks like we'll be waiting at least another five months to officially see what they look like and how they work.