Anime-streaming service Funimation officially debuts Down Under

The Easter school holidays have begun and US entertainment company Funimation looks rather savvily primed to cash in on the break, with its streaming service officially launching in Australia today – something that’ll hopefully help keep the kids entertained and out from underfoot.

But the new video-streaming site isn’t just for kids – anime fans of all ages ought be mighty thrilled with this news, too.

Starting today, Aussies and Kiwis can immediately access about 225 anime series – that’s over 5,000 hours of entertainment – from Funimation’s library as soon as they sign up for the FunimationNow service. Or course, the company does promise to keep adding to the collection in future.

A feast for sore eyes

The subscription service costs AU$5.99 per month, but does offer a 30-day trial that might help newbies decide if they like the selection of Japanese animation that’s on offer. The service is ad-free and in HD quality.

Diehard anime fans do have the option of a yearly subscription as well, costing $55.99 per annum, saving subscribers $11.89.

Funimation launched in UK and Ireland last year and executive vice president Mike DuBoise said expanding into Australia and New Zealand “is the next step in Funimation’s strategic global expansion.”

“With FunimationNow, subscribers can watch anime on every device, from TV and desktop to mobile and console. Fans can truly watch what they want, when they want and wherever they are,” said founder and CEO Gen Fukunaga.

The service also has dedicated apps available on iOS, Android and Xbox 360, the mobile apps also being compatible with Google Chromecast. Funimation has said that more devices and gaming consoles will be added to this roster in future.

Anime fans can sign up for the subscription service on the Funimation website .

And Funimation isn’t the only source of anime series available in Australia, you can also subscribe to AnimeLab and stream Japanimation on PlayStation .