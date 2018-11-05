Amazon is letting some customers choose which day their goodies are delivered

Amazon is testing a new service that will let you pick which day your orders are delivered. Amazon Day (not to be confused with Amazon Prime Day) is currently available to a selected group of shoppers in the US, giving them the option to pick a specific day of the week to receive deliveries.

The new service means you can schedule your deliveries to fit around your existing schedule. For example, if you always work from home on Wednesdays, make that your Amazon Day and all your orders will be delivered then. Your Amazon Day will remain the default for all future orders until you change it.

Read more: Living DNA review

Signed, sealed, delivered

Not only does that make shopping more convenient, helping avoid the potential for orders being pilfered from your porch (those Amazon delivery drones have yet to go mainstream), it also has a couple of environmental benefits. Because all your goodies are delivered together, Amazon can pack them into fewer boxes and fewer road journeys are required to get them to your door.

"We're excited to be testing a new service aimed at making the delivery experience more convenient for customers," said Amazon spokesperson Kristen Kish in a statement.

We don't yet know whether the company plans to roll out the option to customers globally, but it could be a real boon for shoppers around the world without the time to wait in for deliveries.

Whether you're part of the trial group or not, Amazon is one of the retailers we're expecting to offer some great deals on tech this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We'll be listing all the best deals as soon as they appear in our ultimate Amazon Black Friday guide.

Via CNET