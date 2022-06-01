Spain vs Portugal live stream: how to watch 2022 Nations League football online from anywhere

The Nations League may still be in its infancy, but Spain vs Portugal is a glamour group stage clash that brings the UEFA football competition into sharp focus. The two sides have already put their mark on the tournament. Portugal were crowned winners in the inaugural Nations League back in 2019 while Spain came close to matching that feat last year after finishing as runners-up to France. Kick-off is at 7.45pm local time on Thursday. Read on to find out how to watch a Spain vs Portugal live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Spain come into this tie off the back of a five-game winning streak that has seen them concede just one goal. Their most recent victory was a 5-0 friendly trouncing of Iceland back in March.

Portugal are meanwhile on something of a high after after booking their spot at the 2022 World Cup, following a 2-0 play-off final victory over North Macedonia.

League A Group 2 looks a tricky pool, though, with it also including the Czech Republic and Switzerland, meaning both teams will want to make a strong opening statement in this first match.

You can watch the game free on RTVE.es (opens in new tab) in Spanish but read on to find out how to watch a Spain vs Portugal live stream from wherever you are.

More sport: how to get a Premier League live stream

How to watch Spain vs Portugal: live stream soccer in the US

How to watch Spain vs Portugal from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Spain vs Portugal live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch an Spain vs Portugal live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch an Spain vs Portugal live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport (opens in new tab) has exclusive rights to show Spain vs Portugal live in Australia, but be warned that kick-off is set for 4.45am AEST on Friday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another nation.