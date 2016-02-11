10 things you didn't know your smartphone could do

There are some tremendously powerful Android phones around, but raw power isn't all that's required for a good gaming experience. Sometimes you need a big screen and a proper controller too.

The good news is that these things are within your reach, especially if you already own a Sony or older Samsung handset. Both support MHL (aka Mobile High-Definition Link), which is a way to connect phones and other portable electronics to HD televisions and monitors. The result is lag-free mirrored content - ideal for gaming.

First up, you need to buy an MHL cable. You can pick one of these cables up for very cheap online these days - we're talking around the £5 for some of the cheaper example. It's probably best to shop for a lead according to your phone's brand, however.

If you want to invest a little extra in a top notch one for your phone's brand, there's this one from Sony, or this one from Samsung.

We should note here that Samsung seems to have cut MHL support from the Galaxy S6 onwards, so make sure to check that your phone supports the MHL standard before investing in any extra equipment.

Once you have the cable, plug one end into the micro USB port on your phone and the other into an HDMI cable, which then needs to run to an HDMI port on your TV.

Touchscreen controls are fine, but you might want to connect a wireless controller to create the full console experience. You should note, though, that you will likely experience varying amounts of lag with such a wireless MHL set-up, even with something like the MOGA Pro Controller.

It simply seems to be a result of the Bluetooth connection standard, so if you demand the speediest response time, best go with a wired controller.

You can achieve a similar gaming experience with the iPhone, but you'll need an Apple TV for the job. If you have one, bring up Control Centre on your iPhone, tap AirPlay, select your Apple TV, and turn mirroring on. Now you simply need to launch a game on your phone to enjoy it on the big screen.

One other point worth mentioning is if you've got a PS4 and a phone or tablet in the Sony Xperia Z range - we're talking from the Sony Xperia Z2 through to the Sony Xperia Z5 and everything in between - you can use the PS4 Remote Play function.

This essentially means streaming your PS4 games to your Sony phone over your Wi-Fi network, just like you can with a PS Vita handheld. To do so, download the Remote Play app from the Google Play Store.

Fire up the app and follow the instructions to pair up your phone to the PS4 and to a DualShock 4 remote. Again, you'll find there's a little lag, even over a very strong 5GHz Wi-Fi network, but it's certainly playable in a pinch.