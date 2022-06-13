How to watch Sherwood online: don't miss the very latest British TV crime drama

True crime, a double murder, a small town community divided and the BBC – all superb ingredients for Sherwood, quite possibly your new favorite British TV drama. The detectives have their work cut out for them after two shock killings with a bitter history that goes all the way back to the 1984 miners strike. Hostility and accusations are rife as police forces descend on the town. The six-part series is free-to-air on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch Sherwood wherever you are in the world.

David Morrissey’s DCS Ian St Clair (Red Riding, The Missing), is tasked with the murder investigation. For this, he is forced to team up with his old rival, DI Kevin Salisbury (Robert Glenister - Law & Order UK, Hustle). Alongside Morrissey and Glenister, the cast also includes Lesley Manville, Liar and Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt and Alun Armstrong.

Writer James Graham (behind the award-winning Quiz and Brexit: The Uncivil War) sets the story in his hometown of Sutton-in-Ashfield in Nottinghamshire. You can expect some powerful social and political themes like the use of ‘spycops’, undercover policing, back in ‘80s Britain. All this, with a murderer still on the loose.

Read on to find out how to watch Sherwood online from anywhere with our guide below on how to tune in all around the world.

How to watch Sherwood online FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sherwood is a six-part crime drama series that airs a new episode on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday and Tuesday nights at 9pm GMT from June 13. Better still, episodes will be available to watch on demand live and after broadcast on the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), meaning you can watch Sherwood 100% free online in the UK right now (though you should be in possession of a valid TV licence). Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Sherwood on iPlayer from anywhere. (opens in new tab) BBC iPlayer is available to watch through web browsers and almost all smart devices.

How to watch Sherwood online when abroad

For anyone abroad right now who still wants to watch the latest BBC crime drama you might struggle from outside of the UK. But don't let geo-restrictions come between you and missing out on the latest thriller.

Simply downloading and installing a VPN to your device will let you watch Sherwood on the BBC iPlayer from anywhere. A VPN effectively tricks your device into thinking it's in another location by changing the IP address to elsewhere in the world.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Sherwood

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

