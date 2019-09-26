The 2019 AFL Grand Finals: watch the final showdown live from anywhere

The Australian Football League had its humble origins in Victoria and has since captured the heart of a nation. Australians took the sport overseas in the late 1800s and now Aussie Rules is played in many countries around the world.

Each year, the professional season in Australia begins in March and typically goes on till late September or early October, culminating in the Grand Final. And we're right on schedule in 2019 as well, with the drama of the Grand Final kicking off this Saturday, September 28.

It's most definitely the biggest game of the season, with the state of Victoria celebrating a public holiday today (Friday, September 27) for all things footy, with a Grand Parade in Melbourne.

While free-to-air TV is the best option to catch every game, the couch may not be the most convenient option for you if you have other plans. Thankfully, the number of viewing options are growing, with the entire season, including the Grand Finals, streamed live on various platforms.

Below is listed the ways you can watch the 2019 Toyota AFL Finals Series.

2019 Toyota AFL Grand Finals schedule

Richmond Tigers take on the Greater Western Sydney Giants on Saturday, September 28, with kick off at 2:30pm AEST from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Watch the 2019 AFL Grand Finals live and free in Australia

Through the entire 2019 AFL season, matches were broadcast between the Channel Seven and Fox Sports, with Footy fans having to check whether their team's game was available on free-to-air.

Thankfully that juggling is a thing of the past, with the Seven Network holding the free-to-air broadcast rights for the finals. That means you'll be able to watch the Grand Finals on Channel Seven live and free this weekend.

Livestream the 2019 AFL Grand Finals in Australia

Any match that is being broadcast by the Seven Network will be available to stream live on the 7Plus app, available on desktop, iOS and Android. There are, however, more paid options to live stream every single Aussie Rules game throughout the 2019 Premiership.

Kayo Sports | $25 per month; 14-day free trial Australia's latest streaming service is dedicated exclusively to sports. It's a sister product from Foxtel, meaning it mirrors everything being broadcast on a Foxtel Sports package, with the exception of the English Premier League channels, Eurosport and Sky Racing. That means, for just $25 a month, you can watch all the sports you want to your heart's content, with no lock-in contracts to keep you tied up.

Foxtel Now | $54 per month; 10-day free trial Another way to live stream the AFL Grand Final is to sign up for a Foxtel Now subscription for $25 a month. You'll need to add the Sports pack to the subscription as well, taking your monthly costs up to $54 a month.

AFL Live Pass | from $4.99 Fans based in Australia can also purchase an AFL Live Pass, which is freely available to some Telstra customers, and get every game of the season live on their mobile and tablet, including the finals. The AFL Live Pass is available to everyone for a weekly subscription fee of $4.99. A Monthly Pass costs $16.99, while a yearly subscription will set you back $99.99. While there are iOS and Android apps available for the AFL Live Pass, there's also a Telstra TV app if you want to enjoy the game on a screen larger than six inches.

Livestream the 2019 AFL Grand Finals from anywhere

You don’t need a VPN connection to stream every Footy game live in case you happen to be either travelling outside of Australia or living abroad. AFL fans from around the world now have an easy way to cheer on their favorite team with a streaming service exclusively for all things Aussie Rules.

Watch AFL | from US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$25 The contents of this streaming service are only available to view outside of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, but a subscription can be purchased from anywhere. It includes every match in the Premiership, including the fixtures from the Women's League. Watch AFL allows you to pause and rewind live matches, and also allows you to download matches for offline viewing. While you can watch the livestream on desktop via the website, the Watch AFL app is also available for iOS, Android and Apple TV. You can even cast onto a TV via AirPlay or Google Chromecast. And, just for the finals, there's a Grand Finals Pass you can get.