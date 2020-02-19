Welcome to our guide on how to restart a Chromebook. It’s rare that you will need to restart your Chromebook, and most of the time it’s for an OS upgrade, but if you want to restart or reboot your Chromebook for any reason we’re going to run through the various ways you can.

We’re going to run through the safe ways and not so safe ways of restarting your Chromebook, all depending on what your reasons might be. Typically Google Chromebooks don’t have dedicated 'reset' or 'restart' options or buttons that you’d expect on traditional PCs.

Normally if you want to restart a Chromebook you shut it down and then power it back up. Using the built in 'Shut down' option ensures you are safely logged out of your Google Account, so saving your work and open Chrome tabs, before the Chromebook is powered off.

The old reset buttons effectively momentarily cuts the power to a device forcing it to restart. This is bad in that it loses your work. Having said that there is a key combination that effectively does the same job. So let’s explore all of these now.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Shut down your Chromebook

The normal way to restart your Chromebook is to use its 'Shut down' option: tap the notification area (the section with the WiFi, power and time) and press the top 'Shut down' icon.

This will save your current status and work, and power off your Chromebook. This option fully powers down your Chromebook, so you can manually restart it with the power button.

The 'Shut down' option here fully logs you out of your Google account before powering off, so you don’t have to worry about losing any work or any of your open Chrome tabs.

If you’re at all worried about this process then follow the last step that takes you through manually logging out first and using the 'Shut down' option that’s on the Google account screen, which we explain in a bit.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Using the power button

If you hold the Chromebook’s power button for three seconds it will automatically log out of your Google account, saving your work and status as it does, and safely power down the Chromebook.

This enables you to then restart your Chromebook using the power button as normal.

There is an alternative mode, however. Hold the power button for just a second, and it will display the 'Power' menu. This provides the following options: 'Shut down', 'Log off', 'Lock your Chromebook' and 'Provide feedback'.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Hard reset your Chromebook

Performing a hard reset will lose any unsaved work, so ideally if possible perform a manual log out before do so, or at least close all the Chrome tabs you can.

The fastest way to log out manually is hold the Ctrl and Shift keys and press Q twice. Alternatively, tap the notification area and select the 'Sign out' button.

Most Chromebooks don’t have a dedicated 'reset' button (some provide other options we’ll cover in a moment) the default method is to hold the 'refresh' button and tap the power button. Your Chromebook should instantly restart.

On a Chrome OS tablet press and hold the Volume Up and Power buttons for 10 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Chromebook 5 Series provide a “reset” button in the base triggered using a paperclip.