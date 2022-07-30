England vs Germany live stream: how to watch Women's EURO 2022 final online from anywhere

Tournament hosts England face Germany, the greatest team in the competition's history, in a blockbuster Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley. Few on-pitch battles encapsulate this clash quite like the one that will ensue between Lionesses centre-back Millie Bright and Die Nationalelf centre-forward Alex Popp. It's the stuff of football fantasy, an international rivalry that has provided some of this sport's greatest moments, and here's how to watch an England vs Germany live stream no matter where you are in the world - including FREE Women's Euro 2022 final coverage in some places.

England vs Germany free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)

England vs Germany live stream Date: Sunday, July 31 Start time: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST / 4am NZST Venue: Wembley Stadium, London Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch from anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: ESPN Plus or ESPN via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab)

Germany have won the Women's Euros a remarkable eight times, one of their most recent triumphs coming courtesy of a 6-2 thrashing of England. However, the Lionesses have enjoyed a little recent success against Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's team, beating them 3-1 in February.

Popp and England's Beth Mead are joint top-scorers this summer, and both players only need one more goal to break the record set by Inka Grings. German skipper Popp, who had to sit out the two most recent editions of the Euros through injury, has made up for time by scoring in every game so far, her fearsome double against France underlining her status as one of the world's top strikers.

England steamrolled Sweden to the tune of 4-0, with Alessia Russo's impudent backheel flick stealing the show. Sarina Wiegman's team are at their best when they're able to dominate the ball, but that's also the way Germany play, and from what we've seen so far it's Voss-Tecklenburg's side that possess the greater tactical versatility.

England looked shell-shocked when Spain imposed their possession-based game against them, but against the same opponents Germany adapted, picked their moments, and were clinical in them. Will it be Lena Oberdorf or Keira Walsh who seizes control of the midfield? Follow our guide as we explain how to get an England vs Germany live stream and watch the Women's EURO 2022 final online.

How to watch England vs Germany: live stream Women's EURO 2022 final for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) England vs Germany is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC One, with kick-off set for 5pm BST on Sunday evening. The build-up starts at 3.50pm. You can also live stream England vs Germany on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.

How to watch England vs Germany from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream England vs Germany below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream England vs Germany from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch England vs Germany: live stream Women's EURO 2022 final soccer in the US

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in the US can watch England vs Germany on either ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) or ESPN in the US, with kick-off set for 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday afternoon. Stream Women's EURO 2022 final live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Alternatively, ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

How to live stream England vs Germany in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show the Women's EURO 2022 final live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch England vs Germany in Australia. Be warned though, the game kicks off at 2am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

Can I watch an England vs Germany live stream in Canada?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the Women's EURO 2022 final in Canada at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.