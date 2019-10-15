The best iPhone XR plans and prices in Australia

If you found the iPhone XS to be 'XS'ively priced, and its bigger sibling Max to be even worse, then the iPhone XR (pronounced "ten R") may somewhat ease your wallet's pain.

Apple is claiming the iPhone XR is "brilliant in every way", and while it does make some specification concessions when put up against the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, it manages to brilliantly shave off some of its cost while keeping many of its siblings' key traits.

Under the hood, the XR is powered by the all-new A12 Bionic chip, and on the phone's face you'll notice a gorgeous 6.1-inch Liquid Retina all-screen display (with the characteristic notch, of course).

There's also true-depth Face ID, IP67 water resistance, wireless charging, and plenty of the iPhone X-series lead features, although one of the most notable differences is the XR's single-lens rear camera rather than the dual-lens found on the XS and XS Max.

iPhone XR plans

For those that don't want to burn all their cash on an outright handset, a plan is likely to be the go for you. There's usually a little something extra in the way of bonuses thrown in as well, so we've sorted through everything on offer and hand-picked the best plans and prices available in Australia.

Best overall value and budget option – iPhone XR 64GB | 60GB data | $99 pm The lowest you'll be paying to get your hands on Apple's iPhone XR at this point is $96 per month, but this plan from Optus nets you a whole lot more for only $3 more. With 60GB of data on this budget plan, along with Optus Sport and National Geographic app subscriptions at no extra cost, it's the best value and best budget iPhone XR plan by far. Total cost over 24 months is $2,376

Best big data – iPhone XR 256GB | 200GB data | Unlimited international talk and text | $123 pm This the most data you'll be getting from any carrier, and it's also the largest storage version of the iPhone XR handset as well at 256GB. Optus will net you 2GB of roaming data, unlimited international talk and text and all the other extras like Optus Sport and National Geographic subscriptions. Total cost over 24 months is $2,952

