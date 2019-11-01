The cheapest iPhone XS unlocked SIM-free prices in November 2019

Apple iPhone XS Fact File Release date: September 2018

Launch price: From $999, £999, AU$1,629

Platform: iOS 12

Storage: 64GB / 256GB / 512GB

Camera: 12MP / 7MP

Screen: Super Retina OLED 1125x2436

Battery: 2716mAh

Colours: Space Grey, Silver, Gold

There were months of speculation in the lead up to the release of the iPhone XS and then it was finally released earlier this year. The successor to Apple's game-changing 10th anniversary phone last year, the 2018 edition increases the power and improves the design but, to our delight, doesn't raise the price tag if you buy it unlocked and SIM-free.

The RRP is $999/£999 (honestly quite a lot cheaper for the iPhone XS price than we imagined), and despite this device being on the market for a few months now the price hasn't seemed to budge. So it's up to you what retailer you go for...the choice is yours when it comes to buying a SIM-free iPhone XS and combining with one of our best SIM only deals (UK only).

Or if you want an iPhone XS with more memory then you can put down an extra stack of cash and secure all that extra room for photos, tunes and video. The 256GB version starts at $1,149/£1,149 with the mighty 512GB model at $1,349/£1,349.

And if you don't have that spare wad to buy outright, don't forget to check out what you'll pay on contract for iPhone XS deals in the US and iPhone XS deals in the UK.