You won't believe the price of Audio-Technica's new headphones, but you'll want them

Audio player loading…

There are products we consider some of the best over-ear headphones, and then there are limited edition sonic works of art – which is what we have here.

Audio-Technica has been in the business of audio for 60 years now, and the Japanese hi-fi specialist is no stranger to cheap wireless over-ear propositions (see also the beautifully edgy ATH-SQ1TW true wireless earbuds) and inexpensive but talented turntables.

But the limited edition ATH-W2022 over-ear wired headphones break the mold. Just look at them.

These closed-back dynamic headphones, entirely sourced and assembled in Japan, certainly celebrate 25 years of wooden headphone craftsmanship, wouldn't you agree?

Using the Japanese maki-e lacquer technique (which uses traditional urushi lacquer, but you knew that) the Mizume (Japanese birch) headphone housings incorporate hand-painted Sakura (cherry blossom) and hou-ou phoenix designs, with mother-of-pearl on the left and right sides respectively.

But it's not all about looks! Within the exquisite housings are baffle-integrated 58mm drivers that were specially developed and optimised for the new closed-back model. Additionally, the diaphragm is comprised of a pure titanium centre dome, pressed to a thickness of 30 microns (0.03 mm), which places an emphasis on mid-high-range audio reproduction and top high-frequency response.

You get a 60th-anniversary commemorative wooden storage case with a Kiso cypress lid that’s cut to shape the irimoya styling of the headphone arms, and the newly designed magnet circuit incorporates a pole and yoke, structured from laminated pure iron plates to reduce counter-electromotive force (aka back EMF. Of course).

The ear pads and headband are made from deerskin for long-lasting durability and comfort, and you get two detachable 3m cloth-wrapped cables (with A2DC connectors at the headphones) one with a 6.3mm gold-plated stereo plug, the other with a 4-pin XLRM balanced connector.

Opinion: I'm a delicate flower too – and these should be mine

Gloves are optional (Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Only 100 of the Audio-Technica W2022 will be available worldwide, and each set will be numbered from 1-100 (we're not sure if you get to choose your lucky number though).

Frankly, I am a delicate flower and I want them. My high-end headphones should be a reflection of me and these cans are the closest representation I've seen yet.

Obviously, the Audio-Technica W2022 do not sit within this working-class gal's budget (only because there's a cost of living crisis on, you understand) but she can still dream, can't she? And even though I have never heard them, Audio-Technica has done enough to convince me it cares even more about the sound than it does the beautiful aesthetic…

How much are we talking here? £8,900/ €10,000, which is around AU$14,750.

There is no way to make that fee palatable in this universe, is there? So I'll just sign off. (Also, bargain!)