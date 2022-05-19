Audio-Technica's new wireless over-ears are the cheap headphones to beat

Audio player loading…

Audio-Technica has just announced a new over-ear wireless headphone proposition called the ATH-M20xBT and, with 60 hours of playtime, they're seriously long-lasting, good-looking, and less than a quarter of the price of the five-star Sony WH-1000XM5.

Aesthetically, the new headphones are inspired by Audio-Technica's popular M Series wired professional studio headphones – see our Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT review for reference, although those cans will cost you quite a bit more.

To that end, the new ATH-M20xBT feature 40mm drivers (versus the 45mm drivers found in the pricier M50) with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminium wire voice coils. The promise? Exceptional clarity and a deep, accurate bass response.

You're also getting a Low Latency mode to nix any lag between wireless audio and video (when gaming, say), multipoint pairing to wirelessly connect two devices simultaneously and did we mention the 60 hours of continuous use on a full charge? Audio-Technica explains that you can also nab three hours of use on a quick 10-minute charge.

Added to all of this, there's a mic and buttons built into the left earcup for convenient handling of calls, music playback and volume control – no digging out your phone to tweak loudness.

Opinion: a viable budget option as long as ANC isn't high on your list

(Image credit: Audio-Technica )

Despite the lack of ANC (and really, for this price it would be churlish to expect it) Audio-Technica's 60-year heritage and commendable track record in audio means that these wireless cans may well prove to be some of the best headphones in the budget realm, especially when you consider the humble price tag of just $79 / £80 (roughly AU$115)…

Looking for something even cheaper? Consider the Sony WH-CH510 (yours for just $59 in the US, £50 in the UK and AU$89 in Australian) friend – although you'll have to settle for a 35-hour battery and be prepared to sacrifice those winsome looks and "professional-grade earpad and headband material" for a somewhat flimsy plastic construction.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT wireless over-ear headphones are available from today, May 19, priced just $79 / £80 (around AU$115) and a 1.2m cable for optional wired connection is included.

Although we cannot vouch for the sound yet, we're intrigued to see if Audio-Technica can score a home run here – if so, there's very little standing in their way…