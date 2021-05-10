You can now order UFC 262 to watch Oliveira vs Chandler - here's how to stream

It's all about the lightweights as the Octagon carnival rolls into Houston this weekend for UFC 262 and a bill topped by a 155lb title clash between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

The main event sees the belt vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov up for grabs, while another top rank lightweight bout is also on the bill with Tony Ferguson up against increasingly impressive veteran Beneil Dariush.

Set to take place on Saturday, May 15, its a card no MMA fan will want to miss - read on to find out how to book UFC 262 and watch all the action from Texas online from anywhere.

The bill had been originally been planned to include Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards as co-main event, but that welterweight bout was postponed after Diaz suffered a minor injury in training.

Nevertheless, fight fans will be more than satiated with a tasty looking main event, that sees Chandler competing for a title against after just one fight in UFC. The former Bellator champ knocked out the hotly-tipped Dan Hooker in his UFC debut back in January, with the impressive performance earning him a fast-track to this title fight.

The pathway to a shot at the belt for Oliveira hasn't been quite so rapid, having had to win eight fights on the trot to get his chance. The Brazilian has a well-earned reputation as a submission specialist, having chalked up a record 14 wins out of 18 total victories using locks, but is a far more versatile fighter than his takedown reckon suggests.

Read on to discover how to order ESPN Plus's UFC PPV now and get prepared to watch Oliveira vs Chandler at UFC 262.

UFC 262 in the US exclusively on ESPN Plus

See UFC 262 exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

If you're in the US and trying to track down a stream for Oliveira vs Chandler, then ESPN Plus has you covered. The network holds exclusive rights to UFC 262, meaning it is the one place to watch the whole card. You can tune in to watch all of the action including preliminary fights on Saturday from 6.15pm ET / 3.15pm PT.

What does a UFC fan receive with their ESPN+ subscription?

As well as all the action from Jacksonville, a subscription to ESPN+ opens up access to exclusive live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts.

Outside of UFC live streams and coverage, ESPN Plus continues to pick up loads of other great live sport action. Alongside top rank boxing, it also shows loads of European soccer, and even gets the odd NHL and NFL game. Considering you get the whole year for less than an effective $30 with the above bundle, it's hard to ignore the value.