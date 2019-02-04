Xiaomi's Black Shark 2 gaming-phone confirmed

Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 (codenamed Skywalker) gaming phone is nearing completion. The Chinese company has just confirmed its second generation Black Shark gaming phone is in the making and will debut this spring.

In a post on Chinese microblogging site, Weibo, Black Shark’s product director Wang Teng Thomas wrote to fans that he has seen the upcoming gaming phone up close and he thinks “it’s full of personality, very cool”.

Unfortunately, that’s all we have heard about the phone yet. We don’t know if it’ll be called the Black Shark 2 or something else, but a previous leak suggests that it will come with Snapdragon 855, minimum of 8GB RAM and Android Pie OS.

The original Black Shark was announced in China back in April last year, so there’s a high chance that the successor would arrive at the same time and in its home country.

While the original Black Shark did not make it to India, we expect the upcoming model to arrive in the country. Especially, with the booming smartphone gaming culture in India, this is a good time experiment in the Indian market.

(Via- Playfuldroid.com)