Xiaomi announces Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p for Rs 1,999

Xiaomi has added another one of its smart home products to the Indian catalog. After teasing it for a while, the Chinese electronics manufacturer has launched an even more affordable version of their security camera. The Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p will join the 360-degree security camera that was launched in India last year.

As apparent, the basic camera records footage at 1080p and features an ultra-wide 130-degree angle lens. There are a couple of features that we have previously seen on the 360-degree camera which has trickled down to the basic camera as well. The basic camera can also detect motion and can see clearly during night courtesy of infrared night vision. The talkback feature is also present on the basic camera which allows remote users to communicate via the speakers present on the back.

Unlike the 360-degree camera, the Mi Home Security Camera Basic does not have rotating parts as its field of view is limited to 130-degrees. It's wide but does not provide a full 360-degree view. This particular camera would be effective in capturing a full room if it is installed on one of the corners of the ceiling.

The Mi Home Security Camera Basic also features night vision courtesy of 10 IR lamps giving it a range of up to 10 meters at night. Through the use of algorithms, Xiaomi claims to have improved the motion detection on the basic camera which now filters out minuscule elements and movements. Xiaomi's smart camera also supports microSD cards up to 64GB to save the recorded footage.

Price and availability

The basic camera will be available on the Xiaomi India store at Rs 1,999 with the sale starting from February 14 at 12 in the afternoon.