Get your first look at the new Warcraft movie in virtual reality

Legendary Pictures and Google have kicked off the San Diego Comic-Con with a fun treat, announcing a new iOS and Android app that lets you experience the detailed worlds of Legendary’s movies in virtual reality.

The Legendary VR app includes a first look at Duncan Jones’ upcoming fantasy blockbuster, WarCraft, which has you flying above Azeroth (Stormwind, to be precise) on a gryphon mount.

Two more demos based on Guillermo del Toro’s movies are also included – a Pacific Rim demo (previously available for Oculus Rift) has you piloting a Jaeger and battling a Kaiju, while a demo for the upcoming fright flick Crimson Peak has you exploring the positively ghoulish mansion from the film.

And you can download it… right now!!

Legendary also announced that it’s teamed up with Google to give away 50,000 branded Google Cardboard headsets during the convention, however you don’t have to go all the way to San Diego to get the experience – you can download the app right now and try out the demos for free.

You’ll likely need a Wi-Fi connection to download each individual demo – WarCraft: The Skies of Azeroth weighs in at 445MB, Pacific Rim: Jaeger Pilot at 143MB and Beware Crimson Peak at 397MB.

If you are attending San Diego Comic-Con this year, make sure to stop by Legendary’s booth to pick up one of the Legendary VR kits, though you better hurry – they won’t stick around for long.