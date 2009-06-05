Prototype OLED glasses unveiled

OLED technology is creeping into a whole host of gadgets and gizmos, but the latest announcement shows off the tech's best 'specs' yet. If only because the technology has been squeezed into a pair of glasses.

Bods at the Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems have created a pair of intelligent glasses that interlace photo-detector cells with display pixels, thus creating spectacles which can display text and moving image to the wearer.

Good for pilots

"We can present an image and, at the same time, track the movement of the user's eye," explained Michael Scholles, Business Unit Manager at Fraunhofer's IPMS.

"This is of great interest for all kinds of applications where your hands are needed for something else, like a pilot flying an aircraft or a surgeon wanting to access vital parameters while performing a surgery."

The technology also brings us closer to that underrated future war flick Universal Soldier; where Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren ran around shooting people while wearing similar display headsets. And anything that does that is okay in TechRadar's OLED-infatuated eyes.

30-inch OLED TV

In other OLED-related news, LG has shown off a 30-inch AMOLED display at SID's Display Week 2009 in Texas.

The screen is a mere 0.42mm thick and employs LTPS board which is "advantageous in realising high-resolution images."

Now where's our copy of Universal Soldier…

Via Gizmag and LG Display