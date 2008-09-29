Sony launches Quantum of Solace Bond gadgets

I'm not sure what Q would think of these Bond gadgets - three high-tech spy gizmos and not a solar-powered flamethrower or magnetic encryption laser between them.

Get ready for some serious product placement in the lastest Bond movie, Quantum of Solace, due to hit screens on November 14.

Sony today announced a bunch of Bond-related gadgets today as well as a competition to win a million bucks featuring 'virtual Sony High Definition products' (like the fabled PS 4 maybe?

TT race

The new products start with a limited edition (100 only) Sony Vaio TT laptop that comes emblazoned with a 007 logo on the palm rest, a matching leather protection case and a serial number.

The laptop will boast a carbon-fibre chassis (weighing under 1.5kg), a Blu-ray drive, draft-n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 3G. It will be available from Halloween, costing a hefty £3000.

Next up is a Special Edition Bond bundle for the Reader that features an embossed cover with a 007 logo and coupon codes for free downloads from the Sony eBook Store of Ian Fleming's novels Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace (note: not really a Fleming novel, just some ghostwritten tosh).

Finally, for those of you in the cheap seats, there are a brace of 007 Micro Vaults in 8GB and 16GB capacties, holding QoS trailers and bonus materials. No prices on any of this yet but no doubt they'll be snapped up by Bond fans in a depressingly short interval.