Windows 10 April 2019 Update is almost finished and could be coming soon

Microsoft has released a new preview version of Windows 10 for the 19H1 build – in other words, the next upgrade expected to be called the April 2019 Update – and the vanishing amount of work to be done seems to indicate that this update is indeed imminent.

There were only two bug fixes to make in build 18361 – a cure for an issue with virtual machines, and a fix for some unexpected BitLocker prompts – compared to six bug fixes on the previous release.

And this new build comes just four days after that previous one, so the quickening pace of release, and the fact that hardly anything needs fixing now, suggests that Microsoft is on the brink of finishing work on the April 2019 Update.

Microsoft also reminded us that it has locked down Windows 10’s default apps, and the current versions of these applications are what will ship with the April 2019 Update when it’s released.

Green scream

At the same time, there are still a few known issues that remain with the current build 18361, including problems with Creative X-Fi sound cards, some Realtek SD card readers, and most importantly, the fact that some games which use anti-cheat software might trigger a crash (a full-on ‘Green Screen of Death’).

Obviously the latter is something that definitely needs to be solved in short order, at least for the gamers out there, but presumably that will be next on the list for bug-squashing.

And who knows, we might see the next big update arrive the week after next, just as April begins. Along with the prospect that some people may jump straight from last year’s April update to this one, given the still sluggish adoption of the October 2018 Update as we saw recently.

Via VentureBeat