Why Xiaomi Redmi 4A is the best smartphone under Rs 6,000

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 4A in India on March 20 and since then, the budget smartphone has become the hot favourite in its segment. Priced at just Rs 5,999, the smartphone comes with impressive hardware packed inside a good looking shell. Is it worth queuing up for the next flash sale?

The overall package seems to be a dominator in its price range, affecting the sales of low cost smartphones from manufacturers like Intex, Micromax, Swipe, and more. The smartphone is surely a steal but buying one for you is nothing less than a task. Like most other Redmi smartphones, the Redmi 4A is also sold via flash sale on Amazon and Mi India website. Due to stock issues, the company keeps limited units for the sale and a lot of buyers are left disappointed.

Redmi 4A is undoubtedly the best deal under Rs 6K and that’s the reason customers struggle to get one for them. So what makes it so great?

Hardware

Redmi 4A runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, which offers amazing performance at this price point. It has 2GB of RAM, which makes it great for multitasking. Moreover, it has 16GB of in-built storage with microSD card support to cover your storage needs.

Sensors

It comes with accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass. Xiaomi did a commendable job by including gyro sensor in a Rs 5999 phone. Let’s not forget the IR sensor, which can be used to as a remote control for all the appliances at your home or office.

Design and build

Unlike many other budget smartphones, the Redmi 4A does not give any chance of complain in this department. It does not look like a budget device, having metal finish on the body with a minimalistic design that fits perfectly in hand. It feels solid and the quality of material used is what we see on mid-range phones from Xiaomi.

Battery

A non-removable 3120 mAh battery fuels the Redmi 4A. With such high capacity battery, you can easily get past more than one day of usage on a single charge. Despite of a juicy battery, the Redmi 4A sticks to its sleek design and does not look thick and ugly.

Camera

It comes with a 13MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture, autofocus, full-HD video recording and LED flash on the back and 5MP f/2.2 system on the front. Looking at the camera results, this smartphone can beat many smartphones selling at more than its cost. It captures great pictures, image processing is quick, and you will be surprised to see the camera performance for the price it comes for.

Should you buy?

Definitely yes. If you are lucky enough to get one in your cart, then you must buy this smartphone if you are looking for a budget device. It is the lone warrior in its segment and there is no other competitor good enough to beat this smartphone; at least on paper.