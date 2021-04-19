What time is Mortal Kombat released on HBO Max?

Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros.' upcoming movie adaptation of the beloved video game series, is almost here. The R-rated action fantasy film arrives on Friday, April 23, and both video game and movie fans will want to know what time it launches on HBO Max and in theaters.

Starring the likes of Lewis Tan, Joe Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada, Simon McQuoid's feature film debut has already earned $20 million in international markets. With its US release seeing a simultaneous release in cinemas and on HBO Max, it's unclear what its domestic box office numbers will be.

What is clear, though, is that US audiences - and HBO Max subscribers specifically - are enjoying this joint launch venture for Warner Bros. movies. Wonder Woman 1984 and Godzilla vs Kong have already pulled in large viewing figures on HBO Max, and Warner Bros. will no doubt hope Mortal Kombat does the same.

What time, then, does Mortal Kombat arrive on HBO Max? Read on to find out.

When does Mortal Kombat release on HBO Max?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Mortal Kombat will be released on HBO Max on Friday, April 23 at 12AM PT/3AM ET. It will also launch in theaters on the same date and at the same time, but the movie will be free for a limited time to all HBO Max subscribers.

Those who already have an HBO Max subscription can watch Mortal Kombat as many times as they want, at no extra cost, in the film's first 31-day release window.

The Mortal Kombat kast is a truly global and diverse group bringing your champions to life. See it on the big screen in theaters and streaming on HBO Max* – April 23. *Available on HBO Max in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/75sOrg2KdPApril 5, 2021 See more

This is due to a stance that Warner Bros. took in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. With cinema chain doors locked and the movie industry unable to distribute its films in the normal way, Warner Bros. took the decision to release its 2021 slate on HBO Max and in select theaters. This allows audiences to view movies in the safety of their own home if they can't get to a cinema.

Those of you who don't have an HBO Max subscription will need to either sign up for a paying subscription, or upgrade an existing HBO subscription that includes Max as part of its package.

Warner Bros. won't be pursuing this avenue from 2022 onwards, though, so the only way to see new film releases from next year will be in a cinema. For the time being, all of Warner Bros.' new movies, including Mortal Kombat, will be available on HBO Max until a month after their domestic theatrical release dates.