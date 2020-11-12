Black Friday laptop deals as low as $149 are selling out fast right now at Walmart

If you're looking for cheap, and we mean cheap laptop deals, check out today's early Black Friday sale over at Walmart where there are quite frankly awesome budget options today. We love a cheap laptop deal here at TechRadar, especially if they're actually good (as these are) so we've rounded up a few of our favorites, alongside a quick review of each one below.

[Update] Stocks are flashing in and out right now with these particular laptop deals at right now - it looks like Walmart is releasing its stock in waves so we recommend checking in regularly.

Prices start at just $149 for this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 today - a great little casual Windows laptop that still manages to pack in 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. That's at least double the storage of what you'd normally expect to see at this price.

That's a good option for those on a budget but we've particularly got our eye on this HP Pavilion for just $379 (was $539) right now. This one's packing in a humungous 512GB SSD - something you literally don't see ever on cheap laptop deals at this price point.

Black Friday laptop deals at Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14-inch laptop: $149 at Walmart

There's an Intel Pentium Gold 6405U dual-core processor, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD inside this 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad - excellent specs considering you're only paying $150 here. That's a full-sized display on a Windows 10 S laptop with specs that will see you through lighter use or everyday browsing for a fantastic price in Walmart's Black Friday deals.

HP 2-in-1 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook: $299 $179 at Walmart

Save $120: You're getting a whole lot more functionality when you spring just $30 more, however you are dropping some storage for doing so. This HP Chromebook offers up a 2-in-1 design that can easily convert the traditional laptop into a touchscreen tablet. What's more you're getting 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage in here - whereas we usually only see 32GB at this price point.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: $399 $249 at Walmart

Save $150: You're getting 256GB of SSD storage, 8GB RAM, and an Intel i3 processor inside this 15.6-inch laptop - stunning specs for a $250 machine. Not only that but we rarely even see displays of this size for that $249 price point, which makes this a particularly impressive Black Friday laptop deal.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop: $539 $379 at Walmart

Save $160: There's a 512GB SSD hiding inside this $379 HP Pavilion - that's an incredible steal at this price point, without even taking the 8GB RAM and Ryzen 5 processor into account. For reference, we usually see laptops at this price offering up 128GB of storage, a weaker processor and 4GB RAM so hurry before this one runs out of stock.

