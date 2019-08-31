Wales vs Ireland live stream: how to watch rugby international match online from anywhere

Ireland's World Cup preparations took a massive knock last weekend with a demoralising 57-15 record defeat at the hands of England in Twickenham.

Joe Schmidt must now pick his team off the floor and ready them to face world number one ranked Wales on their home turf. No easy feat as the scars will surely remain from Wales' 25-7 rout of Ireland in this year's Six Nations, a victory which sealed the Grand Slam for Warren Gatland's men.

Wales vs Ireland live stream - where and when Today's international match takes place at the 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The game kicks off at 2:30pm BST on Saturday August 31.

Unsurprisingly Ireland look set to make wholesale changes to their line up following the humbling at Twickenham, with former Sale Sharks captain Will Addison set to come in at full-back. Niall Scannell has been drafted in at hooker, while Tadhg Beirne will play in the back row.

Wales also look set to ring the changes from their recent 13-6 win over England.

With Alun Wyn Jones set to be rested, Josh Navidi looks set to be handed the captain's armband, while there are Test debuts in store for prop Rhys Carré and wing Owen Lane.

It's the penultimate warm-up game for both teams ahead of the World Cup, and with both coaches set to name their final 31-man squad after the weekend's action, today's match provides a final chance to shine for those on the fringes.

It's also a game you can watch live and in full, no matter where in the world you are, by following our Wales vs Ireland live stream guide below.

How to live stream Wales vs Ireland in the UK for free

The great news for rugby fans in the UK is that today's match will be available live on free-to-air Channel 4 with coverage starting from 2pm. If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up) then you can get access via the All 4 mobile app and website. Not in the UK this weekend? Not a problem - simply download and install a VPN and use a UK location to live stream Wales vs Ireland as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream wales vs Ireland when you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else (see your other options below) - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location restricted. Fear not, the action is still within your reach. All you need to do is download and install a VPN to effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage (as long as you do so in compliance with the broadcaster's Ts&Cs) without delving into the dangers of an illegal stream.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - simply download, install, open the app and select the appropriate location. For example, you would choose a UK server if you were trying to watch the Channel 4 coverage. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it's compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). ExpressVPN is excellent and leads our best VPN countdown. Download ExpressVPN and get the best all-round VPN for streaming. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and/or 3 months FREE with an annual plan.

Live stream Wales vs Ireland in Australia

beIN Sports 3 is the channel to head for today's game if you're Down Under, with live coverage beginning at 11.20pm AEST. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Live stream Wales vs Ireland in New Zealand

Sky Sport 4 will be showing full live coverage of the game from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with coverage kicking off at 1.20am on Sunday morning. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch an Wales vs Ireland live stream in the US