Vivo Y53i with Snapdragon 425, 5-inch display launched in India

Vivo silently launched a new smartphone in the entry level with the new Y53i on Monday. Featuring a 5-inch display and a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, the Vivo Y53i has been priced at Rs 7,990.

The low-end and entry-level segments have seen increasing competition with the likes of Xiaomi, Motorola etc launching new phones with improved internals. However, while there has been quite a bit of hype around Xiaomi and Motorola’s phones in these segments, Vivo has launched the Y53i silently without any fanfare.

Vivo Y53i specifications

The Vivo Y53i features a 5-inch quad HD display and runs on the dated Android 6.0 Marshmallow update with Funtouch OS 3.0 on top. Vivo has used a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset coupled with a 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The smartphone has a microSD card slot with support for cards up to 256GB.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y53i has an 8MP rear camera with an LED flash and a 5MP front camera. Other features include dual SIM and 4G VoLTE support, Face Unlock and Screen Flash and a 2500mAh battery powering the smartphone.

Vivo Y53i price and availability

The Vivo Y53i has been priced at Rs 7,990, with an MRP of Rs 8,990, and it comes in a Gold color option. The smartphone is available for purchase from offline stores across the country.