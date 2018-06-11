Vivo Nex, Nex S design, specifications and price details spilled out

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is scheduled to launch two new flagship devices, the Vivo Nex and Nex S in China on June 12 and ahead of the launch, both the devices have been listed on the company’s official site revealing their design, specifications and price.

The Vivo Nex and Nex S will be launched with similar design and specifications with minor differences. The devices will use ultrasonic technology for proximity sensor and piezoelectric ceramic acoustic system for an earpiece, similar to the Mi Mix and Mi Mix 2 from Xiaomi. They will have minimal bezels on three sides and a small bezel below the display.

Vivo Nex, Nex S Specifications

The Vivo Nex and Vivo Nex S will run on Android 8.1 Oreo with Funtouch OS 4.0 skinned on top. Both the device will feature a 6.59-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

In terms of performance, the Vivo Nex S will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with Adreno 630 GPU and the Vivo Nex will be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. In terms of memory, the Nex S will feature 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and the Nex will offer 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Vivo Nex S and Nex feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary camera and a secondary 5MP camera assisted by an LED flash. On the front, the devices will sport an 8MP pop-up selfie camera.

The Vivo Nex S and Nex will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge support and connectivity options will include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. The Nex S will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and the Nex will sport a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

Expected pricing

The Vivo Nex S is expected to be priced at CNY 4,498 and the Vivo Nex is expected to be priced at CNY 3,798. We will know the exact pricing and availability of both the devices when they launch tomorrow.