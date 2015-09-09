5 reasons the new Apple TV can win the streaming war

The new Apple TV has just been released, but despite being the fourth generation of this TV streaming box it really is the true sequel to Apple's first attempt.

The new device is a serious advance over its forebears, sporting a new design, new operating system and much more powerful internals. The last few versions have been barely iterative - this new Apple TV is so much more.

Which is lucky, because the video streaming industry is a different place to when the first Apple TV was launched way back in 2007. You know, when everyone was still riding around on donkeys and rubbing sticks together to light their cigarettes.

But Apple has kitted out the new Apple TV with all the tools it needs to be the best streaming device you could wish for. So here's why we think the new Apple TV can win the streaming war.