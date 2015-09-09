5 reasons the new Apple TV can win the streaming war

Introduction
The new Apple TV has just been released, but despite being the fourth generation of this TV streaming box it really is the true sequel to Apple's first attempt.
The new device is a serious advance over its forebears, sporting a new design, new operating system and much more powerful internals. The last few versions have been barely iterative - this new Apple TV is so much more.
Which is lucky, because the video streaming industry is a different place to when the first Apple TV was launched way back in 2007. You know, when everyone was still riding around on donkeys and rubbing sticks together to light their cigarettes.
But Apple has kitted out the new Apple TV with all the tools it needs to be the best streaming device you could wish for. So here's why we think the new Apple TV can win the streaming war.
1. Apple's slick design
Style with content
You can't argue with the fact that Apple knows product design - the new Apple TV is yet another testament to that. The simple design and sleek lines means it will fit comfortably in anyone's lounge, hiding beneath or behind your showy big-screen TV.
The interface too has been redesigned to offer a slick, simple-to-use experience which doesn't let the device get in the way of the entertainment.
Taking is some of the visual niceties of the latest version of OSX - El Capitan - the extra transparency effects really make the interface stand out from the crowd.
2. tvOS
The iOS 9 / El Capitan lovechild
The switch to the new tvOS operating system is what really sets this new Apple TV apart from its previous incarnations.
Using iOS 9 as its base, together with elements of El Capitan, means a sort of cross-platform consolidation of Apple software. And that should also make it a relatively simple process to convert the background mechanics of iOS apps to the new tvOS operating system.
The mechanics are only one aspect though, the change of interface, distance from screen and general panel size of TVs, means applications will need to be redesigned to fit their new TV home.
But, with the launch of the new Apple TV rumoured to have been pushed back from a WWDC release earlier this year, there's a good chance most developers have already had a good long run up to getting their apps in a fit state for the big screen.
There are already a lot of funky tvOS-specific apps on there way for the October launch.
3. New remote control
Remote viewing
As an entry-point into using the new Apple TV its redesigned smart remote control shows typical attention to detail. Sadly the remote is one of the things which so often gets short shrift in the design process of other media streamers and that really sets the new device from Cupertino apart.
If it was just down to the glass surfacecd touchpad alone we'd have been happy, but the addition of a physical button for Siri and the motion control capabilities make it one of the best remote controls we've ever seen.
Interacting with smart TVs and set top boxes has traditionally been a pain and the Apple TV, with its multi-faceted, should pull out ahead of the competition on this part alone. And that's especially true given that it's just the standard, bundled remote, not an optional upgrade as you get with some smart TVs.
4. Universal Search
Ask and ye shall receive
Tying into the new remote control, the new tvOS's voice activation and its Siri integration, the new Universal Search feature is possibly the most powerful new feature for Apple TV.
Instead of being utterly paralysed by choice every time you load up a different video streaming application you can simply tell Siri what you want to watch and she'll go off and find it in whatever compatible application you have installed - like Netflix, Showtime or HBO Now - or bring you its location on iTunes.
Being able to immediately search through all your subscription services makes streaming so much easier and means you'll get to what you want to watch a lot quicker than with other streaming devices.
5. Apple's TV streaming service
Apple's stream dream
The future is certainly bright for the new Apple TV because it doesn't just end at launch. One of the rumoured reasons for the no-show of the new streaming box at this year's WWDC event was that Apple was still hoping to be able to launch its vaunted live TV streaming service this year.
That looks like it's been time-shifted to 2016 now as ongoing licensing negotiations are still going ahead with the big broadcasters in the US, namely Fox, CBS and NBC.
But if it's plan to offer TV channel bundles that are more personalised to you (rather than hundreds of channels, most of which you'll never watch) comes to fruition that would make the new Apple TV box a mighty powerful reason to cut the cable and go all out online.
The difficulty is getting content providers to agree on giving Apple a cut of the cash, and also making it a universal service. At launch next year it's likely to be a US-only service, but if it stretches out to these shores that would surely be enough to cement its place as the top streaming box.