TP-Link’s ‘one-size-fits-most’ budget router aims to cope with everything you throw at it

TP-Link has launched a new all-rounder router which aims to deliver the goods for a plethora of use cases, at a very affordable price tag of $79.99 (around £60, AU$105).

The hardware in question is the Archer A7 AC1750, a dual-band Gigabit router designed to cope with everything from simple web surfing to more intensive online gaming or 4K video streaming. ‘One-size-fits-most’ is how TP-Link describes the new offering.

In terms of the core specs, we’re talking dual-band Wi-Fi capable of speeds of up to a theoretical 1750Mbps (1300Mbps 802.11ac, plus 450Mbps 802.11n). The router has three high-gain antennas which the maker claims will ensure a strong Wi-Fi signal in homes of up to 2,500 square feet in size.

Traffic lights

There’s a Qualcomm processor inside, and QoS (Quality of Service) bandwidth prioritizing is available, meaning you can ensure that your online gaming session, for example, gets priority over all other internet traffic.

You get WPA and WPA2 on the security front, plus built-in parental controls, not to mention a smartphone app to set up and manage the router easily (there’s also a web interface for those who prefer that route).

The Archer A7 has a USB 2.0 port for easy file sharing across your network, and it’s compatible with IFTTT, as well as Alexa for those who are a big fan of Amazon’s voice assistant.

What’s also good to see is that you get a two-year warranty with this wallet-friendly product, and that’s far from always the case at the budget end of the hardware spectrum.

As mentioned, the TP-Link Archer A7 dual-band Wi-Fi router is on sale now priced at $79.99 (around £60, AU$105), although you can only buy the device from Amazon (in the US) for the time being.