Titans vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL's AFC Conference Championship 2020 from anywhere

The AFC Conference Championship is on the line and today you’ll get to see the Tennessee Titans take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with the winner heading straight to Super Bowl LIV at Miami Gardens, Florida. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s huge NFL game - see how to get a Titans vs Chiefs live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs - when and where? The Tennessee Titans will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Conference Championship at the 75,000+ Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kick-off time is set for 2.05pm local time, so that’s 3.05pm ET, 12.05pm PT, 8.05pm GMT or 7.05am AEDT on Monday.

Kansas City finished the regular season at the top of the AFC West with a record of 12-4. Last weekend the Chiefs went up against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the 2020 playoffs. The Texans started the first quarter strong with three touchdowns but in the second and third quarter, Chiefs running back Damien Williams and tight end Travis Kelce both scored three touchdowns each for a final score of 51-31. Can quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeat the Titans at home for a spot in the Super Bowl?

Tennessee on the other hand finished the regular season in second place in the AFC South with a record of 9-7. In their matchup against the Ravens last weekend, the Titans walked away with a 28-12 victory and the week before, the team took down the Patriots to put an end to New England’s dynasty. Can the Titans stop the Chiefs and take home the AFC Conference Championship?

Whether you’re a Titans fan in Tennessee, a Chiefs fan in Kansas City or just want to tune in to see which of these AFC teams will head to Super Bowl 2020 - we’ll show you how to get a Titans vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere in the world and it's even free to watch in the US thanks to a simple stream.

Watch the Titans vs Chiefs game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Titans vs Chiefs online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Titans vs Chiefs in the US for free

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on CBS . The network will show today’s Titans vs Chiefs game at 3.05pm ET / 12.05pm PT but you can also stream this game online using CBS’ own streaming service, CBS All Access which costs either $5.99 or $9.99 per month depending on whether you choose the option with or without commercials. Don’t have cable but still want to watch this game? Don’t worry as you can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Not in the US tonight but still want to watch that free Yahoo Sports stream? Then get yourself a VPN to watch as if you were back in the States.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all post season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $30 a month Blue plan and $30 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Chiefs vs Titans in the UK

UK viewers will be able to watch today’s Chiefs vs Titans game on Sky Sports and the network will begin its coverage of the game at 7pm on Sky Sports Action and at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event. If you want to follow your favorite NFL team through the postseason and all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then you need to know about NFL’s International Game Pass as it will allow you to watch every single remaining game for just £21.99 with the Playoff Pass. That said, the Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 is looking pretty good right now. While paying £20 this weekend would get you a whole month of Sky Sports action - great if you also like Premier League football, cricket, MMA and plenty more besides. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a AFC Conference Championship live stream in Canada for free

Candian NFL fans will be able to watch today’s Titans vs Chiefs game on CTV and the network will show the game at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. However, if you’d rather stream this game online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4), then the streaming service DAZN has you covered. It costs $20 per month or $150 per year but there is also a free trial available if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the Titans vs Chiefs.

Live stream Titans vs Chiefs in Australia for free