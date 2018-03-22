Ticwatch S and Ticwatch E smartwatches launch in UK with appealing price tags

The Ticwatch S and Ticwatch E have officially arrived in the UK, bringing an affordable Wear OS experience to your wrist.

Priced at just £145.99 for the Ticwatch E, and £177.99 for the Ticwatch S, they're among the cheapest Wear OS (formerly Android Wear) smartwatches available today.

You can buy the watches from Amazon and manufacturer Mobvoi's online store.

Almost identical

While the price point may be low, both watches pack in a heart-rate monitor, accelerometer, GPS and IP67 water and dust resistance - which is a strong feature set.

The S stands for Sport, while the E stands for Express, with the only discernible differences between the two being that the S is slightly heavier, while the E gives you the ability to swap straps.

Elsewhere you get the same 1.4-inch OLED display with a 400 x 400 resolution, 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage.

Unless you much prefer the look of the Ticwatch S, the Ticwatch E is the better buy as it offers the same power and feature set for a lower price.