TicPods Free are like Apple AirPods but work with Alexa and Google Assistant

Like the look of Apple AirPods but want to get them in a different color or connect them with your favorite non-Apple voice assistant? TicPods Free won't just work with Siri as they have Google Assistant and Alexa integration too.

These new true wireless earbuds from Mobvoi - the company behind two of our favorite smartwatches, the Ticwatch E and Ticwatch S - comes with all of the features you'd expect on a pair of earbuds like this.

There's a side touch panel on the earbuds that allows you to change the volume by sliding your finger up and down, plus you can answer calls by double tapping on the earbud.

You'll be able to take calls on the headset, plus if you're busy you can do a long press on one of the earbuds to just cancel the call without picking it up.

Not just Siri

You can connect the TicPods Free with Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa, and then long press on the earbud to be able to activate your helper of choice and just speak to them easily.

The earbuds will work with both iOS and Android devices, but you'll have to be using an iPhone to have Siri integration. It'll connect with your default voice assistant, so if you have Google Assistant on your Android phone it will automatically use that.

As for sound quality, you've got noise cancelling technology included (something that's not on Apple's AirPods) and the earbuds are built from the ground up with a noise isolating design that the company believes will remain comfortable in your ear.

Image 1 of 5 TicPods Free in red Image 2 of 5 TicPods Free in blue Image 3 of 5 TicPods Free in white Image 4 of 5 TicPods Free in red Image 5 of 5 TicPods Free in red

You'll be able to buy them in white, red or blue, and you can see all those options in the gallery just above. The design is also IPX5 rated, so it'll be splash resistant and won't get ruined by a rain shower or a particularly sweaty workout.

Mobvoi says the earbuds will last for four hours from one charge (that normally takes about 40 minutes) and the wireless charging case will allow for up to 18 hours of battery life overall.

Apple AirPods usually last for five hours from a single charge, so that's not the best result we've seen from a pair of true wireless earbuds.

It's not currently clear why, but Mobvoi will be selling the earbuds for the first time through Indiegogo even though the headsets don't need funding. If you pre-order the headset soon, you'll get it in July for $59 (about £90, AU$166) which is a big discount because the headset has an RRP of $129.

Exactly when you'll be able to buy the earbuds away from Indiegogo hasn't been made clear, and we've asked the company for exact pricing information in the UK and Australia.