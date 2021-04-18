This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV gets a massive $700 price cut at Best Buy

Upgrade your current set and save money with this stunning QLED TV deal that we've spotted at Best Buy. For a limited time, you can get this Samsung 65-inch QLED 8K TV on sale for $1,999.99 (was $2,699.99). That's a massive $700 discount and a fantastic price for a premium big-screen TV.

Samsung 65-inch Q800T Series QLED 8K UHD Smart TV: $2,699.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Save $700 - You can score a massive $700 price cut on this Samsung 65-inch QLED TV at Best Buy. The Samsung set delivers a stunning picture with a cinema-like experience thanks to the 8K resolution and built-in speakers.

View Deal

This Samsung QLED TV has everything and more that you'd want in your dream big-screen TV. The 65-inch set features a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and powerful 8K processor. The Q800T Series TV also delivers cinema-like sound with built-in speakers on all four sides of the TV for an immersive experience. You're also getting Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to browse channels, launch movies, and adjust the volume completely hands-free.



As we've mentioned above, this is not only an impressive discount but also a fantastic price for a 65-inch QLED 8K TV. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the Samsung set on sale, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Shop more bargains with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals and the best OLED TV deals.