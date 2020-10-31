This $299 laptop is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen yet - but it ends tomorrow

Granted, we're only just getting started in this year's Black Friday laptop deals, but Best Buy's offerings this weekend are looking particularly sharp. One offer stands out, though.

This Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop is coming in at just $299 (was $449) this weekend. Usually at that price you'd be looking at 64GB of storage, 4GB RAM and a Celeron processor, however this is a Black Friday laptop deal, which means you're picking up far more power under the hood.

There's a 10th generation i3 processor inside, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - specs we'd usually expect to see for $350 - $400. What's more, you're getting a full 15.6-inch display here, a full-sized keyboard and the whole thing weighs in at just 4.07lbs. That's perfect for portable performance, especially thanks to the 7.5 hour battery life. For reference, a smaller 14-inch HP running the same specs will set you back $489.99 this week.

You'll find more information on this cheap laptop deal just below, but you'll find plenty more Black Friday laptop deals up for grabs this weekend as well. Plus, we're bringing you everything you need to know about the Black Friday deals landing at a number of retailers right now.

Not in the US? You'll find more laptop deals further down the page.

This weekend's best Black Friday laptop deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch Laptop: $449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on this core i3 laptop from Lenovo, perfect for personal use or light professional requirements. With up to 7.5 hours of battery life, you can relax and enjoy your time browsing without the stress of keeping a charger to hand. Not only that but there's a stunning 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside this machine - excellent value for this price.

View Deal

More Black Friday laptop deals

Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch laptop: $449 $399 at Walmart

If you want to upgrade to an i5 processor, this $399 Acer Aspire from Walmart is the best way to do it. You're keeping the same 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD inside this machine, but spending an extra $100 to boost your CPU up a notch here.

View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 11-inch laptop: $279 $179 at Best Buy

There's a $100 discount on the 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook. We'd recommend spending the extra to pick up the power boost in the $299 offer above, but if you're on a super low budget this weekend, this is a great buy. You're running ChromeOS here, so the 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage will get you further than you think as well.

View Deal

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

For the money, this Asus TUF gaming laptop deal at Best Buy really punches above its weight thanks to a massive $200 discount. A 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card are outstanding specs for $600, and a great starting point for first-time gamers who don't want to break the bank.

View Deal

HP Envy x360 13.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

This HP Envy was closer to $1,000 before these Best Buy Black Friday deals, but you can pick it up for just under $750 thanks to a $250 discount. There's an i7 processor in here, with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal

More Best Buy Black Friday deals

We're rounding up all the latest gaming laptop deals as well, plus you'll find a massive range of Walmart Black Friday deals and Best Buy Black Friday deals available this weekend.