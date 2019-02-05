This awesome iPhone XR deal ends on Thursday – nothing else comes close

In our view, Apple has never made a more compelling phone than the iPhone XR. Taking some of the manufacturer's best features and putting it in a package that's much more affordable than its most extravagant handsets, it's a really easy smartphone to recommend – especially when stunning new iPhone XR deals come out of the woodwork.

That's why we were delighted when Mobiles.co.uk started bandying about auto-cashback offers on the XR. And the tariff that really caught our attention was this one – 15 glorious GB of data every month, plus unlimited texts and calls on O2. And £34 per month doesn't feel excessive on a phone this new (and impressive).

The only potential drawback is the upfront spend, with the original tariff requiring you to put down £165. But, thanks to Mobiles' current cashback promotion, that cost is slashed by £90 thanks to automatic cashback, which the retailer says you'll get within 38 days of receiving your phone.

Then take off a further tenner thanks to our exclusive 10OFF voucher code, and you have a total two-year spend that drops down below the £900-mark. That's pretty much unheard of for the XR.

But time's running out to claim this terrific iPhone XR tariff. Mobiles.co.uk has told us that the cashback incentive will be removed this Thursday, February 7, so if you've been um-ing and ah-ing about getting an iPhone XR then you may want to strike now.

iPhone XR deals: this brilliant cashback offer in full

iPhone XR | O2 | £65 upfront - after £90 cashback and 10OFF voucher code | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

Paying just £34 a month for an iPhone XR deal is a great place to be, and it gets even better when you realise that after cashback this deal will only cost you £75 upfront – and just £65 if you use our 10OFF code – making this one of the most affordable XR deals out there. And to top it all off you get 15GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £881

Or check out all of today's best iPhone XR deals in the UK – but we can promise you that contracts don't get much better than this