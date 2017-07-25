This 360-degree camera turns your Moto Z phone into a video powerhouse

Motorola has announced a bold Moto Mod alongside its powerful new modular phone, the Moto Z2 Force.

This actually isn't the first time we've seen the Moto 360 Camera; it was unveiled at an event in Ghana earlier this month.

Now, however, we have US launch details and our first in-person look at the add-on, plus official specs. The Moto 360 Camera is compatible with all Moto Z phones, past, present and future.

Comprised of two 13-megapixel sensors, the Moto 360 Camera can record 360-degree video in up-to 4K resolution with 3D audio. With a 150-degree field of view, you'll get a wide perspective on images captured from both the front and rear.

Its 360-degree recording capabilities make the new Moto Mod a prime candidate for producing virtual reality content. As more companies introduce 360-degree video streaming support (Facebook being a big one), it makes sense for Motorola to target the space with its newest Moto Mod.

The camera also has a unique way of clasping onto Moto Z phones: magnets! Sure, you may not be blown away by magnets and it's no different than how other MotoMods connect, but it's a testament to the quality and throughput of the connector. What connecting the camera means for your battery is another story, one that we'll get to answering when we test it out more.

Another highlight of the Moto 360 Camera is that it can stream live video to Facebook and YouTube, and you can share photos captured by the camera to Google Photos.

According to Motorola, the Moto 360 Camera taps into "advanced editing tools" on your phone, which means you'll be doing most of your photo and video editing on your handset.

As for price and release date, the Moto 360 Camera costs $299.99 (about £230 / AU$380) and launches on August 10.

You'll spend less on the Samsung Gear 360 camera – it's currently $199 through Samsung – but for Moto Z owners, it's hard to beat a 360-degree camera that attaches right on your phone.

You can pre-order one through Motorola now.