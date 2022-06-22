These keyboards offer ‘the fastest keystrokes in the world’ – for a steep price

Audio player loading…

Gaming peripheral-maker SteelSeries revealed its latest addition to the Apex line: the Apex Pro Mini and Apex Pro Mini Wireless keyboards.

Each keyboard uses the OmniPoint 2.0 switch, which operates between 0.2mm and 3.8mm and gives users faster response, actuation times, and even more adjustment potential. It also features Dual Action keypresses, allowing users to program two actions on a single key, a premium feature we saw in one of the best gaming keyboards around, the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog .

SteelSeries claims that when adjusted to 0.2mm, the 0.54ms response time is the fastest in the world. And the more compact 60% design allows for more desk space and room for mouse movement.

The Apex Pro Mini Wireless will set you back $239 (about £200, AU$345) while the Apex Pro will cost you $179 (about £150, AU$260).

Analysis: Are the most expensive keyboards worth it?

While these gaming keyboards are certainly top quality, the prices are incredibly steep and could scare away anyone but the most dedicated of PC gamers.

However, the best cheap gaming keyboards on the market, which offer an excellent gaming experience, won’t break the bank. Even SteelSeries offers its own cheaper model, the SteelSeries Apex 3, which costs about $45 right now. And there are plenty of other models that are priced around the same.

Of course, due diligence and proper research are important to make sure you’re not getting a clunker, but unless you’re a competitive player who needs that 0.54ms response time, you probably don’t need such a high-end keyboard.