These cheap Fitbit Versa deals are some of the best in the Boxing Day sales

The Boxing Day sales have started, and we've spotted some fantastic Fitbit Versa deals (and a few other Fitbit device price drops) for anyone looking to get healthy in the new year.

The Fitbit Versa is a good choice for someone looking for a top fitness tracker for a lower price - these have been slashed in cost ahead of the sales, making them a far more palatable choice if you're hoping to get a screen to go with your tracker.

The excellent Fitbit Versa deals below can land you a nifty little fitness tracker for far less than you'd usually part with, and span the full Versa range so you can find the perfect wrist piece for you.

Coming in cheapest is the Fitbit Versa Lite. It's a pared-down version of the fully-fledged Fitbit Versa, but ideal for anyone looking to track their fitness without spending over $100 / £100 and getting bogged down with a set of features they won't use.

This cheap fitness tracker doesn't exactly skimp on its offerings either, however. If you choose the slimline Versa Lite, you're getting all the fitness and sleep tracking you'd expect from a Fitbit as well as app and notification integration with your phone, four-day battery life, and a swim-proof casing.

The Versa and Versa 2 fitness trackers offer a step up in the range of features on offer, with the slight increase in price tag to match (though you're still getting a great price in these Fitbit Versa deals).

If you're in the UK, you can save a little more money and grab the Fitbit Versa on sale - you're not quite getting the latest feature set but you're still getting on-screen workout training, call and text functionality, and music to boot. The Versa 2, on the other hand, offers all this and more on an easy-to-read AMOLED screen and Alexa built right into the watch.

Fitbit was there right from the start of the fitness tracker revolution, and continues to off a strong suite of tracking dynamics paired with a good app experience too.

The Fitbit Versa Lite is one of the cheapest ways to start tracking your fitness from your wrist (with a large screen). You're getting all the basic monitoring and analysis you'd expect from a Fitbit but also phone notifications and sleep monitoring. If you're after something with on-screen workouts and music, you'll want to check out the flagship Versa model.

The original Fitbit Versa experience offers everything you'd want from your new fitness tracker as well as guided workouts with step by step instructions on your wrist, music storage and playback, and Fitbit Pay functionality.

The Fitbit Versa 2 will set you back more than the original Fitbit Versa this week, but you're getting some fantastic extra features built in. For starters, Alexa is built straight into the device, but you can also benefit from on-screen guided exercises, music support, and voice and text integration.

Best Fitbit Versa deals US

The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.

The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and provides up to five days of battery life.

The ultra-slim activity tracker offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks steps, distance and calories burned.

The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

