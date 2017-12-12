The ultimate camera kit wish-list

It is not uncommon for an aspiring photographer, when browsing Amazon or the websites of photography retailers, to click on a favorite brand and then refine the search results by price descending.

An assortment of daydream items are added to an imaginary basket before economic reality sets in, resulting in a painful thump back down to planet Earth.

But what if you won the lottery overnight, or suddenly found yourself with a healthy six-figure Christmas bonus?

Keep reading, because we've already spent the money for you with this ultimate list of fantasy kit, which ranges from a Hasselblad that costs as much as a new Porsche to a drone that wouldn't look out of place on a Hollywood set.

So feast your eyes – and then silently weep with the realization that most of this stuff is way out of your reach…

Hasselblad H6D-100c

Reserved for the pixel-peeping perfectionist

100MP sensor

16-bit color

Stunning dynamic range

Bulky

The 100MP CMOS sensor in this photographic goliath offers, quite simply, the highest-quality output of any digital camera on sale today.

Reserved for the pixel-peeping perfectionist, the H6D features 16-bit color definition, an unparalleled dynamic range of 15 stops and that ludicrous 100MP sensor, which is claimed to capture detail like no other.

Dual card slots means it's CFast compatible, which is good because the high-speed data transfer rates required when shooting in UHD or continuous high-def stills certainly require it.

For those who simply have to shoot at ISO speeds of up to 12,800 it's a must-have, but just remember that the cheapest lenses tickle the £4k/$4k mark, so make sure there's some change left in the piggybank.

Gitzo 100 Year Anniversary Edition

The ultimate hand-crafted tripod

All carbon-fiber leg construction

Exclusive limited run

Beautiful finish

Very similar to Traveler range

Much like a high-end supercar, this glitzy Gitzo is limited to just 1,917 units, marking the year of Gitzo's foundation and cementing the fact that this is no ordinary tripod.

The heady asking price gets you a new magnesium spider, which is finished with black and titanium coloring, and carbon 'eXact' tubing for strength and weight reduction, as well as a new center ball head, which is lifted from the equally brilliant Series 1 Traveler tripod.

If you demand a little extra exclusivity for your money, the limited-edition tripod also features a strap fashioned of genuine Italian leather, its own branded chest, a certificate of authenticity signed by Gitzo’s CEO, and includes a hang tag with the name of the craftsman who created each separate piece.

Leica Q

Pretend you're Henri Cartier-Bresson with this stunning compact

Full-frame sensor

Stunning lens

Bright viewfinder

Fixed lens, not zoom

There are certainly more expensive digital cameras on the market, but you have to hand it to Leica for coming up with a compact that costs almost as much as the flagship DSLRs from the big Japanese manufacturers.

However, the sumptuous Leica Q is more than just a fashion statement, as it features a full-frame, 24MP CMOS sensor that has been precisely calibrated for its lens, which happens to be the equally brilliant Leica Summilux 28mm f/1.7.

The angle of view results in perfectly natural-looking shots with visually pleasing perspective and proportions, as well as a level of detail that most other compact cameras would struggle to achieve.

Furthermore, it can shoot at sensitivities up to ISO50,000, and its autofocus game is strong. Couple this with the recently updated Leica Maestro II image processor, which delivers up to 10 frames per second at full resolution, and you have the ultimate travel companion – just make sure you have the ultimate travel insurance.

DJI Inspire 2 (with X5S camera)

Take your video and stills photography to new heights

Capable of flying at 58mph

High-quality 20.8MP camera

Intelligent flight modes

Prior drone experience needed

Many shopping experts have dubbed this year 'the year of the drone', as both amateur filmmakers and hobbyists rush to stick these footage-snapping copters on their Christmas list.

But very few of the hundreds of drones out there come close to the DJI Inspire 2 when it comes to professional-quality features. This dual-battery craft is capable of speeds of up to 58mph, and can fly for up to 27 minutes. It also boasts a wealth of infrared sensors and terrain detection technology to ensure that your shoots aren't interrupted by accidents.

The Professional Combo package also includes a Zenmuse X5S camera, which has an upgraded M4/3 sensor that shoots up to 20.8MP photos and Apple ProRes video at up to 5.2K.

With numerous intelligent flight modes, a comprehensive object-tracking mode and a smart return-to-home functionality, there's not much this drone can't do.

Zeiss Otus 55mm f/1.4

The ultimate standard prime lens

Stunning optical quality

Beautiful bokeh

Fast f/1.4 maximum aperture

Manual focus only

The fact that Zeiss says its Otus 1.4/55 is the best 'standard lens' it produces should give you some indication of just how good this optic is.

There are no chromatic or spherical aberrations, and no distortion, just an optical design that aims to bring the performance and quality of a medium format camera to more affordable Canon and Nikon DSLRs – although we can't help but think that pairing it with a suitably extravagant full-frame body would be the way forward.

So what makes it so darn expensive? Well, a super-fast f/1.4 maximum aperture means your bokeh shots will look better than ever, while stopped down it offers amazing levels of detail and depth of field, thanks to some top-quality craftsmanship.

However, there's no image stabilization or autofocus here – baffling to us, but if you need such features it may be best to spend your money elsewhere.

Red Weapon Monstro

Capture buttery-smooth super-HD footage

8K shooting at up to 75fps

Cinematic image quality

17+ stop dynamic range

Additional accessories needed

Have you been enjoying the glorious visuals of Blue Planet 2 recently? Well, many of those buttery-smooth high-definition sequences were likely recorded on a Red camera – and the Weapon 8K is the king of them all.

The option of a new Monstro 8K VV sensor means this beast is capable of shooting motion and stills in 8K 2.4:1 at up to 75fps, or 8K Full Format at 60fps. In short, we're talking cinematic image quality that goes some way to justifying the professional price tag.

Just take a look at the stats for this thing: a super-fast 300 MB/s data rate, 8K resolution 35.4MP motion and stills, and 17+ stops of dynamic range.

Compagnon Weekender

Transport all your kit in style

Naturally tanned leather

Large capacity

Better looking than a Peli case

Large bag to carry on one shoulder

So, you've been splurging on all this high-end kit, and now you need something to safely – and stylishly – transport it in. Of course, you could plump for the tried and tested Peli case, but they're a little gauche.

The stunning bull leather Compagnon Weekender, on the other hand, is not. The hide is naturally tanned in Germany, all metal parts feature a chrome finish, and the detachable shoulder strap is sewn twice for longevity and durability.

Inside, there's padded space for two or three full-frame DSLR bodies and two to four additional lenses, depending on their size.

Alternatively, it's been also designed to hold the more expensive kit, such as the Red Dragon, Sony FS-700 and Canon C500. Plus, there's still room for a 15-inch laptop and a multitude of inner pockets for leads, batteries and other accouterments.

Canon imagePROGRAF iPF5100

Create gallery-quality prints at home

Print up to A2

Superb tonal range

Photoshop plug-in available

Expensive replacement inks

A common complaint leveled at today's amateur photographers regards the reams of imagery they have stored on SD cards and external hard drives, and the relative lack of imagery physically hanging on walls.

So why not skip the standard 6 x 4 or 10 x 8-inch prints that are available from stores and online services, and jump straight into the world of ultra-fine A2 prints that will grace any living space?

Canon's 12-color pigment system creates stunning reproductions that are superb for fine art projects, poster-making and proofing, while a plug-in for Photoshop allows users to export 16-bit RGB images directly to the printer.

Just don't ask how much a replacement ink cartridge costs.

Rotolight Anova Pro 2

A revolutionary LED studio and location light

Powerful continuous light

HSS photography

Low power consumption

Bulky design

Forget flashguns – the Anova PRO 2 from Rotolight is a revolutionary LED studio and location light that also incorporates HSS flash.

Insanely powerful, it kicks out an incredible 10,700 lux output at three feet while consuming just 72W of power, making it a great option on location.

It's not just about power, though, as the Anova Pro 2 offers outstanding color reproduction, with a gorgeous soft light quality and Rotolight’s signature catch-light effect.

As well as featuring the ‘shoot what you see’ benefits of continuous lighting, the Anova Pro 2 also offers the flexibility of High-Speed Sync (HSS) flash, enabling you to shoot at up to 1/8000 sec with no recycle time. Try doing that with your regular flashgun.