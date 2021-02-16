The Photography Show announces virtual festival with Canon EOS R5 tips and more

The Photography Show & The Video Show are following up their successful virtual debuts in September 2020 with a new online event called Spring Shoots in March –and you can register now to attend for free.

The Spring Shoots show will run on 6-7 March and will again see the world's photographic giants assemble to bring you product demos, masterclasses and tutorials – including an in-depth session on how to master the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6.

The latter will be hosted by Canon UK's Product Specialist David Parry and will take you through all of the key features and settings you need to fully unleash the EOS R5 and EOS R6's potential for all kinds of photography, from wildlife snapping to portraits.

It's far from the only session that The Photography Show has lined up, too. Other attendees include Nikon, Olympus, Fujifilm, Sony, Interfit and Affinity Photo, and there are some fascinating talks from big-name photographers taking place over the two days, too, which are available for a small extra fee.

These include a talk from Rankin about his approach to taking a portrait series that focused on the NHS during lockdown in 2020, plus a chat with legendary street photographer Joel Meyerowitz.

If you tend to shoot with your phone rather than a mirrorless camera, there'll also be some tips from smartphone video producer Caroline Scott, plus some insights from lighting and portrait master Tommy Reynolds.

For professionals, the show will also host the first online edition of the Pro Conference on Sunday 7 March, which will run you through some essential tips on core business skills, and diversifying your services – whether you're a photographer or looking to move into video.

(Image credit: Future)

How to register for The Photography Show

You can register for The Photography Show and The Video Show for free right now. Just head to this registration page and fill in the short form – you'll then get sent a login for the show, giving you access to most of the talks and demos, just before the show starts on 6 March.

If you want access to the Pro Conference or Super Stage sessions, though, you'll need to buy a ticket, which is possible at the same registration page.

A Super Stage pass, giving you access to five sessions across both days, is £24.99 (around $35), while you can also buy pass for individual sessions for £6.99 (around $9.75). Access to the Pro Conference, meanwhile, is available for £9.99 (about $14).

Aside from this conference and the Super Stage talks, everything else is available for free and you can access from a phone, tablet or computer – though the show recommends a laptop of desktop computer for the best experience.

The show says that Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge are the preferred browsers, but that most browsers will support the event platform. You also don't need a webcam, unless you want to chat to an exhibitor about a specific piece of kit.

Got another question about The Photography Show & The Video Show? Check out the official FAQs page.