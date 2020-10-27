The new Microsoft Surface Duo is already up to $900 cheaper in early Black Friday deals

Barely six weeks old, the new Microsoft Surface Duo is now the prime candidate in Microsoft's own 'Seasonal sale,' being offered up with a flat $200 discount, plus trade-in options for potential savings of up to $700.

It goes without saying, this is the cheapest price on the Microsoft Surface Duo so far, and one that's left early adopters more than a little bit upset - more on that later.

So, is the new Microsoft Surface Duo a tablet, laptop, phablet, or phone? The answer is yes to all the above. In all seriousness, even Microsoft itself has been reluctant to place this brand new device in any of the previously mentioned categories, which is a very hip move if we do say so.

Instead, what you're getting is a slick, versatile little device that's squarely aimed at those who value mobile productivity. Its dual screens allow it to function in a variety of modes that resemble a laptop, tablet, or phone, respectively, but it's also got a fair amount of power under that hood, which means you won't be tearing your hair out while using those Microsoft 365 apps.

Importantly, it runs on Android, not on Windows like the other Surface devices, so you'll also have all those key mobile functions, plus the ability to pair it with one of the best cell phone plans.

So, is this latest early Black Friday deal on the Surface Duo a bit of a slap in the face for early adopters? Unfortunately, Microsoft itself has hinted that it will not be refunding the difference for those who bought it on release, instead stating customers need to return their original device and then pick-up another. In our eyes, that's definitely not an amazing consumer-focused response, given the extra hassle it puts customers through. However, people should always be aware that this time of the year is on the cusp of the Black Friday deals period - one where new releases often get flash discounts.

Microsoft Surface Duo: Save $200, plus up to $700 with a trade-in at Microsoft

The new Microsoft Surface Duo is barely a month old now, but Microsoft's latest 'Seasons savings' event can put this unique phablet into your pocket for way less today. Firstly, a $200 discount will cut that upfront price right down to $1,199 - the cheapest price we've seen so far, plus, if you have a phone, laptop, tablet or even games console to trade-in you can score up to an additional $700 off.

