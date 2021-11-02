The best early Black Friday gaming laptop deal is back - RTX 3060 for just $849

This year's best early Black Friday gaming laptop deal is back again at Best Buy - this RTX-3060 equipped MSI GF65 for $849.99 (was $1,099).

After about a week of absence, it's popped up again. So far, we haven't seen a match for its combination of an RTX 3060, Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD when it comes to sheer bang for the buck. While not super high-end, these are components that are going to set you up nicely for a decent level of 1080p for a good few years - plus get you enabling those Ray-Tracing and DLSS settings in no time.

The best thing about this early Black Friday gaming laptop deal? Best Buy has guaranteed that its price won't go any lower over the Holiday period - even over Black Friday itself. That means you can buy in confidence without the fear that you'll be undercut between now and then.

Of course, we could see a few more Black Friday gaming laptop deals crop up before now and then, but this is a great choice if you want to get your order in early and beat out the crowds. So far, we've seen deals mostly on the more expensive RTX 3070 and 3080 machines with mid-range RTX 3060 machines like this being particularly elusive. This MSI GF65 is actually one of the cheapest we've seen so far with an RTX 3060 so it's a great choice if you're shopping in this budget range.

