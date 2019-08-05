The Asus Zenfone 6 arrives in the US with its unique flip camera and $500 price

The Asus Zenfone 6 is now available to pre-order in the US, bringing with it a unique motorized flip camera, a hefty 5,000mAh battery, and a tempting staring price.

You can get two-day battery life out of the Asus Zenfone 6, all while staring down at its lovely 6.4-inch notch-free screen. There are no punch holes on this display.

Where's the front-facing camera? It turns out that the back camera array flips to the front with a motor. It sits on top, like the OnePlus 7 Pro, but pulls double duty here, fielding photos for both the main and selfie camera.

Where to buy Asus Zenfone 6 in the US

The Asus Zenfone 6 is supposed to be available today, although some retailers are still showing 'coming soon' or pre-order pages for the Android handset.

It starts at $499 at stores like the ASUS Store, Amazon, B&H and Mobile Advance, and at that price, our Asus Zenfone 6 review deemed this a very good value.

It's among the most powerful Android phones available today, with the Snapdragon 855 chipset and up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 10 will change that in a matter of days, but likely for more than double the price.