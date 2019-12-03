The Apple AirPods are still $30 off at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale, but not for long

While Cyber Monday deals are winding down, Best Buy's sale is still going strong with fantastic discounts that are still available to buy online. Sold out at most retailers, Best Buy currently has the best-selling Apple Airpods in-stock and on sale.



You can get Apple AirPods on sale for $145. That's a $15 discount and the best price we've found for the truly wireless earbuds. Best Buy also has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $170.



The latest model AirPods feature Apple's new H1 chip, which provides improved connectivity and seamless pairing. Just pull the earbuds out of the case, and they're ready to use with any Apple device. The H1 chip also offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The earbuds come with a charging case that provides 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.



Apple AirPods would make for the perfect gift for anyone on your list, but you'll have to act fast, Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale ends tomorrow at 3 AM ET.

Cyber Monday Apple AirPod deals:

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $145 at Best Buy

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale for $144 at Walmart. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $170 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $169.99. That's a $30 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

