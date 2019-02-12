Tesla Model 3 makes its debut in Dubai, UAE

The Tesla Model 3 has finally made its way to Dubai shores, debuting at the Tesla showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Tesla’s Model 3 is smaller, simpler, and pegged at being a more affordable electric car. According to Tesla, the company has sold nearly 140,000 units worldwide so far.

While configuration options and local pricing have yet to be revealed (US pricing starts at around $55,000), customers will be able to configure both the battery type on the car (which determines the car’s travelling distance), as well as the option to add Enhanced Autopilot.

Tesla said that reservation holders will be invited to configure their car in the 2nd quarter of this year, with deliveries beginning thereafter.